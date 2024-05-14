Meek Mill Reacts To DJ Akademiks Facing New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says There's A "Shift" Coming

Meek Mill says that there is a shift coming in hip-hop media and that "street artists" will soon start making content. He shared the take in response to the news that DJ Akademiks is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit. He's been feuding with the live streamer for years at this point, but the two have been going back and forth on Twitter in recent days.

"They run the influence pages … once all street artist start making content and podcasting it will be a drastic shift…." Meek replied to the news. "You gonna hear who these artist respect and see we are really the superstars .. some of the content guys are stars too but we coming also!"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Warns “Washed Up” Meek Mill To “Hang It Up”

Meek Mill & Diddy Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Meek previously posted about Akademiks on Monday, calling him a "rapist type." He wrote in full: “They all post bad about me because I don’t pay none of them. That’s why they have akademiks a rapist type couch potatoe controlling the narrative on the biggest battles to keep track… I been told him stop posting me they business flow when they speak only on the culture!” Akademiks replied to the post later in the day. “Can someone tell washed up ass Meek Mill to hang it up," he wrote. "You making the same mistake u did in 2015 bozo… stop tweeting. go make a track dummy. Mans mad his career got killed by a singing n***a.. a blogging n***a and cuz of a lawsuit. U blocked me weirdo stop talking bout me.”

Meek Mill Reacts To Akademiks' Allegations

The lawsuit against Akademiks was filed by Fauziya Abashe, who claims she was assaulted multiple times at his home after being drugged. Her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, is also representing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in his lawsuit against Diddy. Akademiks has since labeled the case a "shakedown." Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A "Rapist Type" In Explosive X Rant

[Via]