Meek Mill Finally Explains Infamous Michael Rubin Bunny Hop Video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Meek Mill and Michael Rubin speak on stage at the "Justice for All: Reforming a Broken System" at the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 2 on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

Meek Mill has provided some context.

Meek Mill has finally provided an explanation for the infamous video of him doing “bunny hops” for Mihcael Rubin on a tennis court. He says it's a game he started doing during his time behind bars and it stems from losing a bet on the tennis court.

“This a game I started from prison we used to make killers do bunny hops when they loss because it was too hostile for money…” he wrote, sharing a link to DThang and Tdot’s “Bunny Hop” music video. “This be us!!! Ima get Rubin to bunny hop for me okay lol ima teach him d thang hop!” Fans weren’t feeling the explanation. One user replied: “N***a said prison like that was gonna make this sh*t less zesty.” Another claimed: “My cousin did 25 years for murder and never bunny hopped. Other cousin did 10, never bunny hopped. My step dad did 15 never bunny hopped. Next.”

Meek Mill Poses With Michael Rubin & Robert Kraft

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Robert Kraft attend Fanatic Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022, in Culver City, California.

Shortly afterward, Meek reacted to the news that DJ Akademiks is facing a new lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and defamation. He wrote: "They run the influence pages … once all street artist start making content and podcasting it will be a drastic shift…. You gonna hear who these artist respect and see we are really the superstars .. some of the content guys are stars too but we coming also!" Amid their years-long feud, the two had gone back and forth on social media on Monday. Meek has also been feuding with 50 Cent and Soulja Boy on the platform this week.

Meek Mill Speaks On Viral Bunny Hops Video

Check out the clip of Meek doing the bunny hops above as well as his explanation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

