Meek Mill Suffers More Diddy Jokes Thanks To Viral ATV Excursion

Fans are still getting on Meek Mill about the rumors.

Meek Mill is facing a barrage of jokes on social media in regard to his alleged relationship with Diddy. The renewed jokes come after he posted clips of himself riding an ATV in the streets of Newark, New Jersey. "Big benders …. Don’t try this at home!" he captioned the series of videos.

Fans were quick to highlight the second clip, in which Meek thursts into the air while riding the vehicle. "The 2nd slide was for diddy lol," one top comment reads. Another user wrote: "You really not beating the allegations," with a clown emoji. Others came to his defense. "They just hoping you fall off, don’t listen to them gang you keep doing you," one fan posted.

Meek Mill & Diddy Party On Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Meek has been dealing with incessant trolling about the situation on social media throughout the year. Back in April, he complained that YouTube's algorithm is promoting fake rumors about him. “My city is fully behind me I prolly got a 1000 haters of 1.6 million people! Ima start my next tour Philly gone be in the first dates to display reality logic over internet influence I been doing it for years! They just come up with new bot tactics. If you type my name in on @YouTube you only seeing spam of some fake stories or rumors they found away to hack people actually typing my name in easily… @youtubemusic can we get the stuff out the way of my music???” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Fans Troll Meek Mill Over ATV Video

The Diddy rumors stem from allegations made in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. He accused Diddy of bragging about allegedly having sexual relations with a male rapper from Philadelphia.