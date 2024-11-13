Justin Combs Fires Back At Meek Mill Over His "No Diddy" Video

Justin Combs isn't happy about the clip.

Justin Combs has responded to the viral video of Meek Mill remarking "No Diddy" in a comment on a post of the clip from DJ Akademiks. "This is real life," Meek says in the clip. "No Diddy gang. Meek Milly in real life. Don't ever disrespect me." In response, the Bad Boy mogul's son wrote "Smh" with a face-palm emoji.

When DJ Akademiks shared Justin's comment on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to his defense of his father. "His kids need to understand their pops is hot and nobody trying to get jammed up with him. I’m sure puff has done the same to other celebs throughout the years," one user wrote. Another added: "The loyalty of all Diddy’s kids is admirable and very sad. I really hope they can have some peace in this."

Meek Mill Poses With Diddy On Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial Day. Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill, Teyana. Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Meek Mill isn't the first artist that Justin and the rest of Diddy's sons have stood up to for disrespecting their father. Justin, Christian, and Quincy all made headlines, last month, for allegedly nearly getting in a physical altercation with Ray J after a Halloween party. The kids were upset with comments Ray had made to the media about the allegations surrounding their father. Diddy is currently behind bars at a jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations.

