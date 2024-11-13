Ray J Alleges Diddy's Celebrity Friends Are Paying Victims To Keep Quiet

Ray J is speaking about Diddy once again.

Ray J is alleging that Diddy's celebrity friends are paying alleged victims to keep their names out of any claims they've made against the Bad Boy mogul. Ray J made the allegations during an interview with TMZ for The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs.

“I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their name out of it," Ray alleged to the outlet. When presented with the inverse situation, victims asking for money in exchange for their silence, Ray added: “Here’s the other way around that: I’ll give you money. Please don’t talk.” He also claimed that people keep calling him up because they “wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy. They wanna talk to me about what happened to them. They call me, they feel like they can trust me.” He also said these alleged celebrities "had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out, and they think [Ray J] might be the vessel for it coming out.”

Read More: Ray J Claims Someone Just Tried To Shoot Him

Ray J Poses With Diddy At Tao Nightclub

LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 03: Music artist Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and singer/actor Ray J arrive at the Tao Nightclub at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino during the club's fourth anniversary party October 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The interview release comes after Ray claimed people tried to shoot him, earlier this week. Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, he said: " "N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you!" He never revealed who allegedly shot at him.

Ray J Speaks About Diddy's Allegations

The Combs family has allegedly taken issue with Ray's persistent discussions of Diddy with the media. He reportedly nearly came to blows with Diddy's children, Christian, Quincy, and Justin, after a run-in in Los Angeles following a Halloween party. Luckily, Chris Brown stepped in before the argument turned physical. Diddy has consistently denied all of the allegations he's faced over the last year. Check out Ray J's interview with TMZ below.