DJ Akademiks Warns "Washed Up" Meek Mill To "Hang It Up"

DJ Akademiks
DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks is fed up with Meek Mill

DJ Akademiks shared a warning for Meek Mill on Twitter, complaining that the Philadelphia rapper tweeted about him despite having him blocked. Meek had been venting about the current media landscape in a series of posts when he wrote: “They all post bad about me because I don’t pay none of them. That’s why they have akademiks a rapist type couch potatoe controlling the narrative on the biggest battles to keep track... I been told him stop posting me they business flow when they speak only on the culture!” Akademiks has been covering the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar over the last several months.

When Akademiks caught wind of the mention, he wrote: “Can someone tell washed up ass Meek Mill to hang it up… you making the same mistake u did in 2015 bozo… stop tweeting. go make a track dummy. Mans mad his career got killed by a singing n***a.. a blogging n***a and cuz of a lawsuit. U blocked me weirdo stop talking bout me.”

Meek Mill Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Meek Mill performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Akademiks and Meek have been at odds for years at this point. In March, Meek seemingly threatened Ak in a post online amid the long-standing feud. In the latest post, Ak was referencing Meek's infamous beef with Drake back in 2015 by remarking that he got "killed by a singing n***a." Elsewhere in his Twitter posts from Monday, Meek also commented on 50 Cent’s feud with King Combs, as well as Soulja Boy beefing with Metro Boomin. "I don’t ask people to defend me," he remarked. "I’m school jail I always defended myself … you either with us or not!"

Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Go Back & Forth

Check out Meek's exchange with Akademiks above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

