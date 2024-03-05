Meek Mill Roasted For Wanting To Get Ghanaian Citizenship

Meek Mill is tired of America and wants to get Ghanaian citizenship as he continues to deal with jokes about his sexuality on social media. In response, fans continued to be relentless in their trolling. “I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!” he shared. “Africa don’t got this sh*t I’m getting dual citizenship if they let me!”

“Ghana would lock you up fam,” one user joked, referencing the country's strict LGBTQ+ policies. Another wrote: "You know they are anti gay in Ghana….. You can not allow another man to call you "daddy" in Ghana." One fan was more supportive: “Stay off social media for a few days. Keep it with family and your p.r team then you come back bigger and stronger bro the last few post you been all over the place.”

Meek Mill Performs In Ghana

ACCRA, GHANA - DECEMBER 29: American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek. Mill performs on stage during the Afro Nation Ghana Music Festival on December 29, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Afro Nation Ghana, the world's biggest Afrobeats festival, will take place 29th and 30th of December in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, a site of cultural significance. (Photo by Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images)

Meek's idea comes after he announced he had hired private investigators to look into the "cyber attacks" he's facing online. "I just hired investigators to see to been starting these cyber attacks against black artists and leaders," Meek wrote on Twitter. "They making blogs post anything that destroys the black house hold and powering everything else down!" He followed up: "A big company powered 'I know the perc was fake but I still ate' now we praying for yak mental … lil bru need his people … yall think this shit a game they have our people totally distracted! I will never be gay or a rat …. Ima die like that and ima forever step!"

Meek Mill Wants To Move To Ghana

