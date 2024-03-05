Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator To Look Into "Cyber Attacks" Against Him

Meek Mill says he's the victim of a bigger trend of "cyber attacks" against Black artists and leaders. In turn, he's hired a private investigator to look into the matter. His announcement comes as fans on social media have been trolling him for his sexuality.

"I just hired investigators to see to been starting these cyber attacks against black artists and leaders," Meek wrote on Twitter. "They making blogs post anything that destroys the black house hold and powering everything else down!" He followed up: "A big company powered 'I know the perc was fake but I still ate' now we praying for yak mental … lil bru need his people … yall think this shit a game they have our people totally distracted! I will never be gay or a rat …. Ima die like that and ima forever step!"

Meek Mill Speaks At Sports Business Journal Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Meek Mill speaks during the 15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Regardless of the post, fans remained unconvinced. One replied: "You’re trying way too hard to convince us you’re not gay that I’m starting to believe you’re actually gay." Others were more supportive in their doubt: "It's not a crime to be a gay, it is a choice, life is a Gift, gay or not gay, we will still die. Do whatever makes you happy." Check out Meek's posts below.

Meek Mill's Latest Effort To End "Cyber Attacks"

The rumors stem from Rodney Jones' lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault. In the original filing, he claimed the Bad Boy mogul once bragged about having sex with a male rapper from Philadelphia who previously dated Nicki Minaj. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

