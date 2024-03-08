Meek Mill Shouts Out Mystery Woman Who Raps His Song Perfectly, Fans Question It

Meek Mill is a big fan of his fans, often shouting out their praises on his social media or advocating for them in his messages and industry moves. Moreover, it's no surprise that he would want to shout out a mystery woman (well, not mystery: she's content creator Aggy Baby) that rapped his track "Whatever I Want" with Fivio Foreign on her Instagram Story on his own IG page. The Philly MC has always engaged in this type of behavior online, yet recent context seems to have made fans forget that. For example, many folks such as this commenter had another interpretation of this: "he's still on this 'look at me, I'm not gay' tour!"

Furthermore, this narrative is something that has plagued Meek Mill in a nastily homophobic way (a sad two-way street) ever since he was implicitly mentioned in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. This was his response to comedian Andrew Schulz making fun of this matter. "the first time I laughed at being gay," the HEATHENISM rapper tweeted in response to Schulz's joke with a bunch of laughing emojis. "But don't with me in real life I May swing lol."

Meek Mill Shows Love To Fan Rapping His Music Word For Word

Elsewhere, though, Meek Mill is focusing back up on his commitment to his community. "If you black or brown talk about this," he said of a recent shooting in his home city that injured eight children, two of which were in critical condition. "It’s kids that’s gonna pick up guns because they think they gonna die b4 they turn 21 for a gun license! You will go from Xbox to Glock because of your environment. And get locked up for trying to survive. It it’s terrible!

"I wanna help [the mayor] especially with education…" the 36-year-old continued in a follow-up tweet. "I have dreams of working with the Yas foundation with dream chasers academy to offer these kids resources with technology and to travel outside of that environment to understand life! I’m in on reform ima join helping with education!" For more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, come back to HNHH.

