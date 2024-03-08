Meek Mill Wants To Help The Mayor Of Philly Fight Gun Violence After Shooting

Earlier this week, a violent shootout took place in Philadelphia. Six children were injured in the incident with two still in critical condition. As somebody who has always been invested in the health of his community, Meek Mill has been following the situation closely. “If you black or brown talk about this. It’s kids that’s gonna pick up guns because they think they gonna die b4 they turn 21 for a gun license! You will go from Xbox to Glock because of your environment … and get locked up for trying to survive it it’s terrible!” he said in a Tweet about the situation.

But that wasn't all he had to say about the tragic shooting. He also offered to reach out to the Mayor in an attempt to help dissuade future gun violence. "I wanna help her especially with education … I have dreams of working with the Yas foundation with dream chasers academy to offer these kids resources with technology and to travel outside of that environment to understand life! I’m in on reform ima join helping with education!" a follow-up tweet read. Meek is no stranger to getting involved in social justice, political, and charitable causes. Check out his comments on the situation below.

Meek Mill Reaches Out To The Mayor Of Philadelphia

The news is a far cry from much of the other recent discussion about Meek. While he wasn't mentioned directly by name, fans uncovered that he was brought up in a recent new lawsuit filed against Diddy. The lawsuit made claims that they has a sexual encounter. causing rumors about Meek's sexuality to swirl online. While he did take to Twitter to address the allegations and attempt to refute them, many don't think he did a very good job. The questions certainly haven't slowed down much in the days since the news first broke.

