Meek Mill & Fivio Foreign Team Up For “Whatever I Want” Music Video

Meek Mill tapped Fivio Foreign to appear in the music video for their collaborative effort, "Whatever I Want," off of his new EP, Heathenism. Kid Art handled the direction for the upbeat video. In the comments of the YouTube post for the piece, Meek wrote: "We shot this vid to 7am it was just a fun day recorded by the scientist kid art!"

Fivio previously came to Meek's defense, last week, amid rumors that the Philadelphia rapper slept with Diddy. "The streets ah never a weird industry n***a take out a n***a like meek..," Foreign tweeted. "He do too much for the trenches. We gon hold each other down from now on it’s 2024.. It’s Blue World Order."

Meek Mill Attends Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party held at Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Meek had told fans to stop questioning whether he's straight in a post earlier in the weekend. "Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is … I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!" Meek wrote on Twitter, Friday night. In another post, he added: "Don’t tell me stop responding do something!" Check out Meek and Fivio's video below.

Meek Mill & Fivio Foreign Rap Under Fireworks In "Whatever I Want" Video

Fivio isn't the only rapper Meek teamed up with for the project either. He also worked with Future, although Meek's promotion of that collaboration prompted more questions about his sexuality online. Sharing Future's verse, he wrote: "When @1future sent his verse back to me on this I said what you tryna do to meeeeee Pluto lol." Fans were quick to troll him for the wording of the shout-out. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

