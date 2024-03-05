Andrew Schulz Roasts Meek Mill For Failing To Prove He's Not Gay, Meek Reacts

Andrew Schulz is a comedian who has never shied away from offending people. Overall, a lot of comedians operate that way. At the end of the day, it comes with the territory. While some comedians are too occupied lamenting about cancel culture to even make a joke, Schulz just does his thing. Furthermore, he has built a successful media empire thanks to podcasts like Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant. Now, Schulz is going on a comedy tour, and his recent stop found him in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love.

Of course, this is the same city that Meek Mill is from. Meek is a hot topic these days thanks to gay rumors that were brought about by a Diddy lawsuit. Although Meek has done everything he can to deny these rumors, a lot of fans simply are not buying it. While in Philly, Schulz figured it would be topical and hilarious to tackle the subject of Meek Mill. In the video clip down below, you can hear Schulz explain how he believes Meek is, indeed, straight. However, he just thinks Meek is horrible at proving it.

Andrew Schulz Get Some Laughs

Meek took to Twitter and laughed off the joke from the comedian, saying "the first time I laughed at being gay." However, he followed this up by saying "But don't with me in real life I May swing lol." The joke that Schulz made certainly got a lot of laughs. After all, he has always been a comedian who is good at what he does. Not to mention, speaking on hot topics always proves to be a cheat code when it comes to connecting with an audience. Doing this in Philadelphia was just the cherry on top.

Meek Mill Reacts

