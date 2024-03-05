Andrew Schulz Roasts Meek Mill For Failing To Prove He's Not Gay, Meek Reacts

Meek didn't seem to mind too much.

BYAlexander Cole
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 7, 2018

Andrew Schulz is a comedian who has never shied away from offending people. Overall, a lot of comedians operate that way. At the end of the day, it comes with the territory. While some comedians are too occupied lamenting about cancel culture to even make a joke, Schulz just does his thing. Furthermore, he has built a successful media empire thanks to podcasts like Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant. Now, Schulz is going on a comedy tour, and his recent stop found him in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love.

Of course, this is the same city that Meek Mill is from. Meek is a hot topic these days thanks to gay rumors that were brought about by a Diddy lawsuit. Although Meek has done everything he can to deny these rumors, a lot of fans simply are not buying it. While in Philly, Schulz figured it would be topical and hilarious to tackle the subject of Meek Mill. In the video clip down below, you can hear Schulz explain how he believes Meek is, indeed, straight. However, he just thinks Meek is horrible at proving it.

Read More: Lauren London Jonah Hill's "You People" Kiss Was CGI, Says Andrew Schulz

Andrew Schulz Get Some Laughs

Meek took to Twitter and laughed off the joke from the comedian, saying "the first time I laughed at being gay." However, he followed this up by saying "But don't with me in real life I May swing lol." The joke that Schulz made certainly got a lot of laughs. After all, he has always been a comedian who is good at what he does. Not to mention, speaking on hot topics always proves to be a cheat code when it comes to connecting with an audience. Doing this in Philadelphia was just the cherry on top.

Meek Mill Reacts

Let us know what you thought of Schulz's jokes about Meek Mill, in the comments below. Did you like the way Meek responded? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Andrew Schulz Debate About Kanye West: Watch

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.