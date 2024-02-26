Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out His "Sons," Fans Think He Means DJ Akademiks

Charlamagne Tha God went on a rant about his "sons" in the industry during a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, which he hosts with Andrew Schulz. When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans were quick to assume that he was referring to DJ Akademiks.

“My sons. Some of y’all are my sons and I know you’re upset because Daddy’s been neglecting you. I love all my sons regardless of how y’all talk about Daddy. Don’t mention Daddy’s name ever again. They can’t. Whenever you hear my sons talking about me,” Charlamagne said, before Schulz remarked that they’re hungry. “Next time you hear my sons talk about me, just go in they comments and put ‘Daddy’s not coming home.’”

Charlamagne Tha God Attends HOPE Global Forum

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 11: Charlamagne tha God attends the 2023 HOPE Global Forum at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

If Charlamagne was referring to DJ Akadamiks, it wouldn't be the first time the two have traded shots. Last year, Akademiks complained that Charlamagne, as well as Gillie The Kid and Wallo, were avoiding his podcast. “Wack 100 connected me to Gillie and Wallo, hit me up, ‘Yo Ak, we wanna do a podcast with you, blah blah blah, where you be at?'” Ak said at the time. “Two days of communication, thanks to Wack. Me, Gillie and Wallo did a podcast. I just keep it 100. It’s been seven months, I’ve been trying to get them on my podcast. Charlamagne, back in the day, something going on with me and Joe [Budden]. ‘Yo Ak, pop up!' I been begging him for like a year. ‘Whenever you free bro, whenever.’ I been on Andrew [Schultz’s] show twice. Now I feel a way. Facts.”

Charlamagne Tha God Seemingly Shades Akademiks

Akademiks has yet to respond to Charlamagne's comments. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God on HotNewHipHop.

