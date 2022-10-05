Snoop Dogg’s MGM sports comedy, The Underdoggs, has rounded out its cast with tons of talent, including Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, George Lopez, and more. The film has been described by the studio as “The Bad News Bears” meets Youth Football.

Other members of the cast include Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Kylah Davila, Caleb Dixon, Alexander Michael Gordon, and Shamori Washington.

Charles Stone is set to direct with Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis having handled the script.

“‘The Underdoggs’ is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15-plus years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement when the project was first announced.

“Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up,” he continued. “My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

Production on The Underdoggs is currently underway with the film scheduled to release on Oct. 20, 2023.

