50 Cent is set to star in an upcoming horror film by director Josh Stolberg titled, Skill House, which will examine social media and influencer culture. Also appearing in the movie are TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige VanZant, and many more.

In addition to Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media, 50's G-Unit Film & Television will also be producing the film. Other members of the cast include Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei, and Jacob Skidmore.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

50 Cent has starred in and produced numerous films and television shows over the course of his career, He founded G-Unit Film & Television back in 2005. He most recently captained Starz’s hit series Power, as well as its many spin-offs including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Skill House is currently in production in Los Angeles at the TikTok “collab house” known as Sway House.

