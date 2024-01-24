Meek Mill Reflects On 2007 Arrest, Calls Out Cops For Lying

Meek Mill recently discussed his 2007 arrest, on the 17th anniversary of the day police booked him for attempted or aggravated assault against a police officer. Reflecting on the incident on Twitter, Meek explained that police lied about the situation. They had obtained a search warrant for his home after an officer for Philadelphia’s Narcotics Field Unit claimed he sold crack to an informant. Afterward, police said Meek chased them and fired a shot at one of them. He used his mug shot from the arrest as the cover of his Dreamchasers 4 mixtape.

“January 23rd I caught this case I got charged for pointed a gun at a cop and selling crack,” he began. “I was just walking to the store with with a gun to protect my one life in a dangerous hood! Them cops lied on me and karma is repaying me! Be a good person you gone prosper! I did not sell or have crack on me! I only sold crack a few weeks when I was flat broke, I was selling weed to the people who sold crack that had the big stacks of cash! The same weed trapping they doing nowadays! But paying 6k a pound for haze at 17 crazy lol.”

Meek Mill Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Meek Mill performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In another post, Meek added: “I never sold heroin in my life that sh*t killed one of my favorite aunts! Like a a few weeks b4 Christmas if I’m not mistaken… it’s a million ways to get this cash I would never sell that knowing the effect of that! Sh*t killed my cousin ‘mom’ my we cried for months!" Check out his tweets on the matter below.

Meek Mill On His 2007 Arrest

In the years since his arrest, Meek has become an impassioned advocate of criminal justice reform. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

