In light of new charges against Young Thug, Meek Mill shared a story about the Atlanta rapper on Twitter, Tuesday. A grand jury charged Thug with four more counts including street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.

“Quick young thug story,” Meek began in the tweet. “It was a kid that was keeping his lights on at a detention center and kept getting in trouble … we found out he was being raped by his uncle at night so he wanted the lights on …I called thug he stayed on the phone with him til sun up on ft!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Meek Mill speaks during the 15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Followers had a mixed reaction to the story with many being confused by Meek’s wording. “You didn’t save the boy Meek?” one user wrote, while another added on, “Do you know how many times I had to read this to understand wtf was exactly going on?”

Thug’s new charges are related to an alleged incident on May 21, 2021. He was reportedly driving 120 miles per hour on Interstate 85 while not wearing a seat belt and street racing. All of the new charges are misdemeanors.

Police first arrested Thug back in May 2022 as part of a sweeping RICO indictment against members of YSL. He has been in jail throughout the months since. In addition to Thug, authorities arrested Gunna and 27 other people involved in the organization.

Jury selection will begin on Jan. 5, 2023. If convicted, Thug could face up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000.

Check out Meek Mill’s story regarding Young Thug below.