ysl indictment
- MusicYoung Thug And YSL Accused Of Creating Security Issues In PrisonThe accusations come in response to increased police presence in court.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFuture Supports Young Thug With "Free Slime" T-ShirtFuture recently voiced his support for Young Thug on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug Released From Hospital, Expected To Appear In Court: ReportThug reportedly experienced chest pains before his court hearing on Thursday (May 11). By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhat Happens To Gunna Now?As Gunna returns to the public eye, we examine why he's being ostracized by the hip-hop community and where he ultimately goes from here.By Robert Blair
- MusicLil Durk Seems To Target Gunna With Video Of Young ThugLil Durk shared a video of Young Thug on his Instagram Story, possibly in reference to Gunna.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial: Judge Orders Juror To Write 30-Page Essay After Skipping Jury DutyA potential juror in the YSL trial was found in contempt after skipping a day of jury selection to go on vacation.By Aron A.
- CrimeJudge Warns Jurors Not To Discuss Details Of Young Thug/YSL Case After HearingThe judge said he'll find out if the jurors discuss details from the YSL case because "people tend to snitch on one another." By Aron A.
- MusicWaka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching AllegationsWaka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug's Witness List Includes Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen & MoreKiller Mike, Lyor Cohen, Kevin Liles, and Jerrika Karlae could be called to the stand to testify on Young Thug's behalf. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Lawyer Speaks On Recent YSL DealsBrian Steel said that people are unjustly connecting Thugger to other crimes for deals, and had to handle a Zoom bomb too while on trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSlimelife Shawty Released In Third YSL Plea DealThe YSL rapper entered a similar plea deal to Gunna's and took to Instagram to share the good news.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Shares Young Thug Story In Light Of New ChargesMeek Mill recalled a story about Young Thug after hearing about the new charges brought against him.By Cole Blake