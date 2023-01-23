Lil Durk appeared to be calling out Gunna on his Instagram Story, Sunday, after sharing a video from Young Thug. Gunna recently accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and is no longer in prison.

“Just because you lost me as a friend, don’t mean you gained me as an enemy,” Thug says in the video. “I still want to see you eating, just not at my table.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Durk captioned the clip: “Just know who y’all is just be easy keep the noise complaining down.”

The post comes after Durk, and many other associates of Thug, unfollowed Gunna on social media. Durk also seemed to be dissing Gunna in a recent snippet of an unreleased track, in which he raps, “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell.”

The two rappers previously collaborated on the 2022 hit, “What Happened to Virgil.”

After Gunna accepted the plea deal, his attorney, Steve Sadow, quickly took to Instagram to address any snitching allegations.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote at the time. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Gunna himself also denied the rumors, sharing a statement to the media: “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Check out Lil Durk’s post featuring Young Thug below.