The rap game continues to distance itself from Gunna, who faced allegations of snitching after copping an Alford plea. Law experts said Gunna didn’t snitch but the streets (and social media) claim otherwise. Lil Baby and Meek Mill unfollowed Gunna online and then, fans believed that Polo G did the same.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Polo G wears a black and white checked sweater and silver necklace, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024, on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

The Chicago rapper denied this to be true in a series of Instagram posts. Polo G said that he never unfollowed Gunna because he never followed the YSL rapper to begin with.

“I wasn’t never followin’ him to unfollow up,” Polo G wrote. “Y’all be on my dick.”

Afterward, he stated that he’s not following any trends or watching anyone else’s moves. Polo G explained that he minds his business, which is why he’s never involved with any drama.

“I don’t follow up behind nobody, I make my own decisions as a man and I do a good job at mindin my business,” he wrote. “U don’t see me in shit for a reason.”

Polo G added, “I don’t fuck with n***as good or bad simple and plain.”

Nearly a month after his release from prison, Gunna made his first post on Instagram where he revealed he was locked in the studio. At the same time, he called for Young Thug and Yak Gotti to be free.

“N***as acting like they switching to a side,” he wrote. “But it’s only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

Many labeled Gunna a hypocrite since prosecutors could use his plea to as evidence to convict Young Thug. Gunna’s attorney said that his client would plead the fifth if asked to testify against Young Thug and the rest of the co-defendants in the YSL case.