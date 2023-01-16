There aren’t many rappers standing with Gunna these days but there’s been an influx of artists who’ve distanced themselves from the YSL rapper this weekend, including Polo G.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Gunna attends his DS4EVER LA Listening Party on January 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DS4EVER Presented by Gunna, Young Stoner Life Records, 300 Entertainment)

Some of Gunna’s closest friends and associates have presumably cut him off in the wake of his recent statement calling for Young Thug and Yak Gotti’s freedom. This weekend, fans discovered that Lil Baby hit the unfollow button on his “Drip Too Hard” collaborator.” Then, Meek Mill followed suit.

Polo G appears to have taken similar actions. Internet sleuths pointed out on Monday that the Hall Of Fame rapper no longer followed Gunna following snitching allegations.

Polo G certainly isn’t the first person to unfollow Gunna, nor will he be the last, at this rate. Shortly after Baby unfollowed Gunna, Lil Durk previewed new music where he appeared to diss the “p power” artist. In a new song snippet, Durk references their 7220 collab and alludes to claims that Gunna told on his co-defendants.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Last week, Gunna shared his first post on Instagram following his release on Instagram. Then, he paid homage to the late Lil Keed on Twitter. However, Keed’s brother, Lil GotIt, took issue and began sharing subliminals that seemed to target Gunna. The “Real HoodBabies” rapper started the trend of unfollowing Gunna before Thug’s sister also distanced herself from the DS4EVER artist.

We’ll keep you posted if Gunna responds to the backlash.