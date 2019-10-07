LIL KEED went from looking up to his hometown hero, Young Thug, to being signed to his label. Thug got word of Keed’s song “Bag” heating up in the local scene and, within months, the two became frequent collaborators. Keed proved himself as a promising talent on the YSL Records 2018 compilation album, Slime Language, and got many to tune in when he dropped his mixtape, Keed Talk To ‘Em, shortly after. That project spawned his biggest hit to date, “Nameless.”

After getting a taste of success, Keed wholly committed himself to his craft. He became so prolific that he even decided to title an upcoming project Studio Junkie. Less than a year after Keed Talk To ‘Em came the debut studio album, Long Live Mexico. Across 20 songs, Keed showcased his versatility. His elastic voice and meandering flows called to mind his mentor, Thugger, but the excitement that surrounds Keed’s rise is solely to be attributed to his own skill and hustle.

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images