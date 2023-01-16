Meek Mill quietly unfollowed Gunna on Instagram shortly after Lil Baby.

Gunna’s faced a tremendous amount of backlash after he copped an Alford plea in court. Though his attorney insisted that he won’t testify, a video of Gunna admitting that YSL is a gang emerged online. Many feel as though the statement will be used against Young Thug, who prosecutors accuse of being the YSL leader.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 20: Meek Mill, Future and Gunna attend Forever or Never Birthday Celebration on November 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

Fans have hounded Gunna but it seems as if his rap peers have as well. Lil Baby, a close collaborator and friend, unfollowed the DS4EVER rapper over the weekend. Shortly after, Meek Mill followed suit. Fans quickly noticed that the Philadelphia rapper is no longer following Gunna, which many to be a result of his decision to cop a plea.

Meek Mill advocated for Gunna and Young Thug’s release since the YSL arrest last year. At this point, Meek hasn’t shared any statements regarding Gunna’s decision to cop an Alford plea.

Free thug … free gunna … free ysl … everybody deserves a bail! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 1, 2022

Free gunna asap💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 18, 2022

The “pushing p” rapper basically faced a flurry of pushback from his peers, including many close collaborators. Lil Durk shared a snippet of new music on Saturday that seemingly contained a diss towards his “What Happened To Virgil” collaborator.

“What happened to virgil? He probably gon’ tell,” Durk rapped on the record and many fans ran with it as a shot towards the ATL rapper.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Gunna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)

Gunna’s Alford plea means that he plead guilty to one charge while maintaining his innocence to the same charge. The judge sentenced the Drip Or Drown artist to 5-years with time served. However, the remaining time was suspended and he’ll have to serve 500 hours of community service.