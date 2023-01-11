Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post.

As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Gunna performs with Lil Baby onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

So, when Gunna emerged on Instagram last night calling for Yak Gotti and Young Thug’s freedom, certain members associated with YSL weren’t feeling it. Lil GotIt, most notably, distanced himself from Gunna after the “pushin p” rapper paid homage to GotIt’s brother, the late Lil Keed.

“Don’t call me twin,” GotIt wrote in response to Gunna referring to Keed as his “twin.” Afterward, fans noticed GotIt and Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, unfollowed Gunna on Instagram.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 16: (EDITOR NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Lil GotIt attends Young Thugs 30th Birthday Party at a private location on August 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Though Gunna hasn’t responded to GotIt’s recent shots, the “Playa Chanel” rapper elaborated on his thoughts further.

“We nothing alike so don’t call me twin… Spike up my soda hit harder then gin… N***as in black and white without a Pen,” he captioned the post.

Afterward, GotIt shared a photo of himself and Lil Keed on his story. “Before anybody think we some bitches I’ll prove em otherwise,” he wrote “Just get yo rest twin.”

Gunna might have denied that he’s cooperated with authorities in the YSL case, it seems like GotIt and other YSL affiliates feel differently after the infamous “Yes Ma’am” video surfaced.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Lil GotIt and Gunna.