Lil Gotit
- MixtapesLil Gotit Releases His First Album Independently With "Shut The Door, Nobody Listening"Gotit snags features from Lil Keed, Young Thug, and Mariah the Scientist. ByZachary Horvath
- SongsLil Gotit Puts Out Wavy New Single "Dr. Martin"This is the rapper's six single of the year. ByZachary Horvath3.0K Views
- LifeLil Gotit To Gunna: "It's Over For You Bruh, You Changed On The Family"Gunna's new "bread & butter" single has landed him in some hot water.ByHayley Hynes5.5K Views
- BeefLil GotIt Reacts To Akademiks Claiming There's A "Civil War Beef" In YSLAkademiks said "YSL is having a civil war beef on Instagram" after Lil GotIt's recent comments about Gunna. ByAron A.51.4K Views
- Pop CultureLil Gotit Warns Everyone To Not Post About Lil KeedThe 23-year-old took to an Instagram Live video on Wednesday (January 11) to share the message.ByIsaac Fontes10.9K Views
- BeefLil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: "We Nothing Alike"Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. ByAron A.12.1K Views
- GramLil GotIt Appears To Distance Himself From Gunna: "Don't Call Me Twin"Lil GotIt and HiDoraah unfollow Gunna after the "DS4EVER" rapper shared his first post on Instagram. ByAron A.40.6K Views
- Pop CultureLil Gotit & Dolly White Asked About YSL RICO Trial By PaparazziTMZ briefly caught up with the artists at an airport earlier this week.ByIsaac Fontes9.9K Views
- GramLil GotIt Says Young Thug Hasn't Talked To Anyone Except His LawyersLil GotIt's comments are in response to people claiming that Young Thug didn't tell his co-defendants to accept plea deals. ByAron A.21.2K Views
- MusicUnfoonk Can't Say "Slatt," "Slime" & Other YSL-Related Slang: ReportUnfoonk details the strict recording stipulations of his plea deal.ByJoshua Robinson25.3K Views