Lil GotIt denied that there is any feud among the YSL roster following what appeared to be a slew of subliminals directed at Gunna.

Shortly after Gunna made his return to social media and paid homage to Lil Keed, GotIt appeared to shut down his tribute. Then, he unfollowed Gunna, prompting Akademiks to describe the public dispute as a “civil war” among YSL members.

“YSL having a civil war beef on instagram. Gunna came out and tried testing the water … claiming YSL the label and said Free Thugga … and everybody in ysl lookin at gunna like ‘N***a u the reason he in there’ … they all unfollowed him right after even thug sister,” Akademiks wrote.

YSL having a civil war beef on instagram 🤣🤣🤣. Gunna came out and tried testing the water … claiming YSL the label and said Free Thugga … and everybody in ysl lookin at gunna like “Nigga u the reason he in there “ … they all unfollowed him right after even thug sister — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 11, 2023

Though Ak’s observation was largely satirical, GotIt clearly caught wind of what the media personality said and cleared the air. He later hopped on Instagram and denied there being truth behind Akademiks’ comments. However, he said his comments were directed at anyone showing Lil Keed “fake love.”

“This ain’t no civil war. This ain’t none of that cappin’. I don’t know what the fuck Akademiks got goin’ on. He on some other one,” Lil GotIt said. Though he didn’t mention Gunna by name, he stated that he wasn’t tolerating anyone using Lil Keed’s name for clout.

“I’m talkin’ about anything that got to do with Keed. If I know it’s fake love you saying, I’m gon’ say something. I’m gonna put this out there,” Lil GotIt continued. “If I know it’s fake love — this goes for anybody. It ain’t aimin’ at no one [person]. I said what I said, in general. Like don’t say bruh name if you know it’s fake love, you wasn’t fuckin’ with him when he was here. That’s all I be mad — n***as thinkin’ I’m just tweakin’ out there.”

