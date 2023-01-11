Jury selection in Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case is officially underway. However, the reports that it could last six-nine months is evidently proving to make it difficult in selecting the jury.

Now that the trial is beginning though, there have certainly been some interesting developments happening.

Lil Gotit attends the BET Awards Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BET)

On Wednesday (January 11), Lil Gotit took to his Instagram account to share a message to the public. “My momma said she would like for nobody to post Keed in any type of way. Like, tryna be funny.. Just don’t post it. Lil Gotit’s gon’ say something, that’s all I’ma say. I don’t give a f*ck what nobody do or nobody say, just don’t post Keed, I don’t care. I just got on here to say that,” he starts off.

“That’s what my mom said. Nobody post bruh. It could be happy, it could tryna be funny, it could be you really f*ck with him.. just don’t post him at all. I’m having no [mis]understandments about this sh*t, you hear me?” the “She Know It” rapper continues afterwards.

#LilGotit says his mom doesn’t want anyone posting #LilKeed in any kind of way because Lil Gotit is going to say something 👀 pic.twitter.com/nXasldN965 — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 11, 2023

This comes as a response to Gunna making his first Instagram post since taking the plea deal last month. “N*ggas acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!” reads the caption. The photo shows the “pushin P” rapper in what appears to be a studio set-up in his house.

The post hasn’t garnered a positive response thus far. Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, allegedly unfollowed the DS4EVER rapper following the caption. Thugger’s brother, Unfoonk, is also taking exception to it. “All Dat Internet Sh*t Not P,” he says in a subsequent Instagram Story.

Additionally, 6ix9ine is also inserting himself in the drama. “In court you said it was a gang here on IG u saying the label. Lol u can’t make this shit up,” reads his comment. Of course, the “FEFE” rapper has been criticizing Gunna for taking the plea deal ever since it happened.

Of course, Keed is Gotit’s brother. In May of last year, the “Snake” rapper passed away at 24 years old. The official cause of death is from eosinophilia, a disease that reportedly fights against white blood cells.

Regardless, it will certainly be interesting to hear whatever it is that Lil Gotit is teasing that he’s going to say.

What are your thoughts on the unfolding situation? Comment down below. Finally, make sure you stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates in the trial and all other pop culture news.