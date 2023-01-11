Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram as jury selection begins in the YSL RICO case. Gunna accepted a plea deal, last month, and received a time-served, suspended sentence.

The unfollowing comes after Gunna shared his first post on the platform since accepting the deal. The post features a photo of himself near a home studio.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – OCTOBER 22: Rapper Young Thug performs during the Rolling Loud Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 22, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

“N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side,” Gunna captioned the photo. “#YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

HiDoraah wasn’t the only one with a negative response to the post. 6in9ine called him out in the comments for referring to YSL as a “label” after admitting to it being a “gang” as part of his guilty plea.

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk also appeared to take issue with Gunna’s presence on social media.

“All Dat Internet Shit Not P,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, using Gunna’s signature P emoji before adding, “I’m been humble with u n****s.”

Thug’s other sister, Dolly White, previously defended Gunna after he took the plea deal. Speaking on social media, she explained that calling Gunna a switch isn’t going to help Thug.

“Can y’all please stop saying that people ratted, and people this-and-that?” White said at the time. “It’s not making anybody better, it’s not making nothing good, bro. Nothing that’s going on is…helping my brother. So can y’all please stop that? Can y’all please stop? If y’all love Gunna, then y’all give him support. Like, what the fuck y’all over there doing? Y’all tripping.”

“I haven’t posted him because I was just told that nobody really supposed to have communications with each other right now,” she added. “So I don’t want to mess up his shit, so why would I just and post it?”

Check out the status of HiDoraah’s Instagram page below.

[Via]