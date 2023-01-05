Lil Gotit has been one of the “Free YSL” movement‘s most active supporters. Ever since Young Thug and other members of their crew were arrested in May last year, he’s been advocating for their release.

In September, the 23-year-old explicitly showed his support for his brothers through the single, “Free Y$L.”

Recording artist Lil Gotit attends Superstar Creature With Lil Gotit at China Chalet on February 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Earlier this week, Gotit was spotted at an airport alongside Thug’s sister and fellow YSL artist, Dolly White. Of course, a paparazzi member from TMZ asks them about the forthcoming RICO trial.

“Everybody good. Everybody just gotta relax,” says the “She Know It” rapper. When the cameraman asks the artists about Gunna and other YSL members taking plea deals, Gotit is seemingly about to open up. However, the “Reckless” rapper intervenes. “More power to them! We can’t talk about that,” she says.

“Nah, Jeff [Thug] good,” Gotit says later on. “He good, I just talked to him this morning,” says the “Ski” rapper’s sister. She then goes on to call out the media for spreading false rumors about the situation. Namely Akademiks, for his reports that Thug didn’t sanction any of the plea deals.

When asked about Thugger’s hopeful release, the pair sound optimistic. “He gon’ get out,” says Gotit. “We ain’t worried about that,” says White afterwards.

In the latest development in the case, authorities are charging the Barter 6 rapper with eight counts. This comes after he was facing a possible 65 charges. The eight against him include conspiracy to violate the R.I.C.O. act and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

However, the murder charges will not be going forward against the 31-year-old. Previous reports were indicating that Thug would be facing life in prison if convicted of murder. “So I just spoke to a lawyer familiar with the YSL case. If Young Thug gets convicted of murder, he will get life in prison. Under Georgia law, he will only be eligible for parole after 30 years. If he gets convicted for even 1 count in his RICO case, he’ll get 20 years,” writes DJ Vlad in a tweet on Sunday (January 1).

So I just spoke to a lawyer familiar with the YSL case. If Young Thug gets convicted of murder, he will get life in prison. Under Georgia law, he will only be eligible for parole after 30 years. If he gets convicted for even 1 count in his RICO case, he'll get 20 years. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) January 1, 2023

[via]