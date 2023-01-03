While Young Thug prepares to face trial in the forthcoming YSL RICO case, several people are trying to speak on his behalf. Following his arrest in May, he’s remained behind bars with very little communication outside of his lawyers. Atleast, that’s what Lil GotIt says following statements from numerous individuals who claim they’ve talked to Thug about the prosecution’s plea deal offerings.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

We’ve witnessed several individuals associated with YSL cop plea deals recently, from Gunna to YSL co-founder, Walter Murphy. Young Thug’s blood brother, Unfoonk, also accepted a deal from prosecutors. Throughout this time, many have wondered where Young Thug stands on the matter.

People such as Wack 100 claim Young Thug wasn’t informed about the deals. However, an associate of BSlime claimed Young Thug wasn’t aware that any of his co-defendants copped a deal.

Lil GotIt later addressed the matter online, declaring that Young Thug hasn’t talked to anyone except his lawyers recently.

“Ain’t no one talked to damn Slime, bruh,” he said. “Everybody just stop doing that, bruh. Man, fighting for his god damn life.”

“Ain’t nobody talk to slime,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Ya’ll tryna get back in the loop and s*** relaxxxxx this ain’t that keep pushin. God got lil Jeff ya’ll doin too much on this app mane.”

Afterward, he shared another post on his Instagram, which read, “Once again Jeffrey is not communicating with anyone but his LAWYERS. We live in a media world. Everybody wants fame off this situation.”

The jury selection process starts today (Jan. 3rd) in Young Thug’s trial. Last week, YSL’s Tick copped a plea deal where he agreed to testify against Young Thug if called to the stand. Testimonies from those who copped deals will likely help the prosecutors secure a conviction in the case.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Young Thug’s trial.