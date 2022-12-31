Young Thug’s Dad, Jeffery Williams Sr., professed his son’s innocence in a new interview, stating that the rapper shouldn’t take a plea deal. Speaking with Infamous Sylvia on Friday, Williams Sr. addressed Thug’s upcoming case.

“I can’t answer that because I’m not him,” Williams, Sr. responded to Sylvia’s questions about a potential plea deal. “I’m his father. My son is not guilty of a lot of things that these people [prosecutors] probably sayin’ about him.”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – OCTOBER 22: Rapper Young Thug performs during the Rolling Loud Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 22, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

He continued: “As a father, if they came to him with a plea deal and he left it up to me to give him the advice. I would tell him, ‘No.'”

Williams Sr. added that prosecutors would not offer Thug a plea deal if they had a strong case against him.

“A plea is a let out,” he added.

Thug’s father’s interview comes in the wake of several YSL members taking plea deals. Gunna was released from prison, earlier this month, after agreeing to enter a guilty plea. His attorney, Steve Sadow, has stated that he doesn’t intend to testify against Thug or any other members of YSL. He’s also reaffirmed that Gunna did not snitch to get offered the plea deal.

Williams Sr. also says that he plans on being present in the courtroom throughout the trial.

“I’m a parent. I’m a father,” he stated, before adding “I’m not that daddy who just there. Right now, it’s me and him against the world.”

Young Thug’s trial will begin on January 9, 2023. He faces several gang related charges among other various felonies.

Check out Jeffery Williams Sr.’s interview with Infamous Sylvia below.

Exclusive: Interview with Jeffery Williams Sr. (Young Thug's Dad) https://t.co/VMbv9TuMeW — Infamous Sylvia (@drmoemoe) December 30, 2022

