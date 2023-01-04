The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.

The state reportedly has a list of 372 potential witnesses who could take the stand against Thug. Many of them have law enforcement backgrounds, whether current or former police officers. The state’s witness list includes 157 individuals connected to the Atlanta police department. There are another 62 names from other law enforcement agencies. Then, there are 125 lay witnesses including massive names in hip-hop.

Seidan reports that Lil Wayne, whose issues with Young Thug are well documented, Birdman, YFN Lucci, Alexis “Dolly” Grier (Thug’s sister), and Rich Homie Quan are among the “notable witnesses” who prosecutors might ask to testify against the Slime Language rapper during the YSL trial.

JUST IN: Lil Wayne, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, YFN Lucci among notable witnesses who could testify against Young Thug during YSL trial. Jury selection begins today. I'm working on posting the State's list of 372 witnesses. @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 4, 2023

Seiden also obtained a list of witnesses for one of Thug’s co-defendants, Miles Farley. The defense for Farley reportedly has T.I., Future, and Trippie Redd as potential witnesses.

The news of the state’s witness list comes a day after Thug’s legal team submitted their own. The 25 individuals listed as the rapper’s witnesses include Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen, and Jerrika Karlae, Thug’s fiancé. Additionally, his team will potentially call on sitting city council members and educators to testify on his behalf.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While the jury selection process is currently underway, the number of co-defendants in the case has fallen from the original 28. Fourteen of those indicted will face trial next week while six others will be tried separately. However, eight have already taken plea deals. Prosecutors released Gunna and Unfoonk from jail in the past few weeks. Part of the plea agreements is that they may potentially have to take the stand. However, Gunna’s attorney said that his client would plead the fifth if he were to testify.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on anymore developments surrounding the YSL trial.

