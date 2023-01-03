Young Thug’s defense team submitted a list of witnesses in the YSL RICO trial, which begins this month.

With the trial beginning on Jan. 9th, WSB-TV reports Young Thug has nearly 30 people listed who could potentially take the stand. The 28 individuals include high-profile names such as record executives to city councilmembers.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 17: Young Thug attends The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Killer Mike could be called to the stand if asked as one of Young Thug’s witnesses, as well as Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen. The two executives have worked with Thugger for years at this point with Liles previously appearing in front of a judge during the rapper’s bail hearing in 2022.

Additionally, the defense’s list includes Thug’s fiancée, Jerrika Karlae, and his father, Jeffrey Williams. The defense also said that any co-defendants in the original indictment could also take the stand if asked.

Check out a few of the names below via WSB-TV.

Michael Render, a.k.a. Atlanta rapper Killer Mike Kevin Liles, co-founder of Young Stoner Life records and current 300 ENT COE Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis Corey Jackson, a.k.a. rapper Lil C-Note, and protégé of Young Thug Jerrika Karlae, Williams’ fiancé since 2015 Jeffrey Williams, Young Thug’s father Attorney Ashleigh Merchant, criminal defense attorney hired by Ross Harris, accused in the hot car death of his son, Cooper; and Ryan Duke, one of the men accused in south Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead’s murder.

Young Thug is one of 14 defendants to face RICO conspiracy charges later this month on Jan. 9th. Prosecutors previously indicted 28 individuals they said were part of YSL. However, eight co-defendants, including Gunna, copped deals while six are either without lawyers or remain fugitives.

Following the holidays, the jury selection process begins today (Jan. 3rd) in front of Judge Ural Glanville.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the YSL RICO case.

JUST IN: Music executives, rappers, entrepreneurs, city councilman and family members among 28 named witnesses who could potentially testify on behalf of Young Thug during trial. We're still working to get a copy of the State's witness list. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9Vfpy8mDtC — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 3, 2023

