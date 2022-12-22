As Young Thug’s court date nears, the Atlanta rapper revealed his witness list in his RICO case. Per AllHipHop, Thug’s legal team submitted their list of witnesses on Sunday. The list included hip-hop academics and experts to take the stand to help his case.

His team will call hip-hop historian Dr. Erik Nelson to testify. He co-authored, Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, which explores the intersection of hip-hop and mass incarceration. Thug’s defense team will also call on two professors, Dr. Adam Dunbar, who teaches at the University of Nevada – Reno and Dr. Charis Kubrin from the University of California – Irvine. The rapper’s team listed both Dr. Kubrin and Dr. Dunbar as experts in hip-hop lyrics.

Thug’s team will also call on a cell phone expert, a counselor for drug treatment, and a video analysis expert.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Thug’s team previously filed a motion to have the rapper’s lyrics, music, and social media posts dismissed in the case. Prosecutors previously cited a slew of Thug lyrics from songs like “Anybody,” “Ski” and “Take It To Trial.”

“The admission and use of these lyrics/poetry/artistry against [Young Thug] in his upcoming trial would be a Constitutional violation and an abuse of discretion, too prejudicial and unconstitutional,” the motion reads. “Moreover, using these lyrics/poetry/artistry/speech against [Young Thug] is racist and discriminatory because the jury will be so poisoned and prejudiced by these lyrics/poetry/artistry/speech.”

Prosecutors handed out deals to several people involved in the YSL RICO case. Gunna copped an Alford plea, followed by the alleged co-founder of YSL, Walter Murphy. Since then, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother, Unfoonk, also copped deals in the case. As part of his conditions, the court prohibited Unfoonk from contacting his brother until the trial ends.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates on Young Thug’s case as it unfolds.