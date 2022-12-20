As fans celebrate Gunna’s release from jail, Young Thug remains incarcerated. The rappers were arrested at the top of the year along with two dozen others alleged to be their associates. Authorities claimed that Thugger, Gunna, and their alleged crew were a part of the YSL street gang. Yet, attorneys for both rappers contested YSL is no more than a record label.

Reporter George Chidi has been regularly keeping the world updated on this RICO case. On Twitter, Chidi shares why D.A. Fani Willis is more concerned with figures who allegedly were ringleaders of the criminal street gang. This may be why we’re seeing several people released as Thugger continues to fight for his freedom.

“My read here is that the DA will deal out (almost) everyone else if it means improving their chances of convicting Young Thug,” Chidi reported.

“The operating philosophy as described to me by a ADA is to ask ‘absent this person, would this crime still happen?’ If the answer is yes, cut a deal.” He added, “If the gang targeted someone for shooting, who pulled the trigger is less important to Willis’ office than who turned on the green light.”

Chidi said that he’s “surprised at the deals” being made, stating that the D.A.’s office sees Thugger as “the shot caller.” There has been speculation that Young Thug is behind bars telling his associates to agree to plea deals so he can take the charges.

“Thug doesn’t have leverage,” said Chidi. “Also, if Thug and Brian Steel go down, they will go down fighting.”

Additionally, Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. They were both released from custody.

