As the world awaits YSL’s forthcoming RICO trial, it appears as if there’s a new positive development in the case.

Several members of the crew have taken plea deals in order to be released from jail. Young Thug remains behind bars.

Young Thug performs onstage at ‘Samsung Galaxy + Billboard’ during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

On Wednesday (January 4), however, it was announced that the 31-year-old is only being hit with 8 charges. He was possibly facing up to 65 counts. The eight charges include conspiracy to violate the R.I.C.O. act, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of both marijuana and codeine with intent to distribute.

Furthermore, the “Best Friend” rapper faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

The Allegations

Additionally, the judge read out the allegations against the YSL crew in court earlier today. “Jeffrey Williams [Thug] and Atlanta-based hip-hop artists made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media. YSL uses a variety of identifiers including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, as well as verbal and written identifiers,” reads Judge Ural Glanville.

“YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang and some associates also claim the Blood subset gangs, Sex, Money, Murder or 30d. YSL associates often display their colors by wearing a green or red bandana on their person, a practice known as flagging,” he continues afterwards.

Further allegations include using other hand gestures and the “SLATT” saying as a way of identifying themselves as gang members. “More allegations read: #YSL assc. make two-guns hand sign by forming pistols w/fingers & pointing them in opposite directions. BLAT[T] (Blood Love All the Time). SLAT[T] (Slime Love All the Time). Emojis include:green heart, green snake, blowing nose, green vomit,” writes journalist Cathy Russon in a subsequent tweet.

Evidently, these accusations attempt to label Young Thug and his fellow YSL crew as gang members. Authorities allege that they are more than just artists who are part of the YSL record label.

Regardless, it’s certainly good news that Thugger is only being charged with eight counts out of a possible 65.

What are your thoughts on the new update? Comment down below.