Gunna is currently trending on Twitter as jury selection in the YSL RICO trial begins. The rapper took a plea deal last month and is currently out of prison.

His name trending comes after he shared his first social media post since his release. He posted a photo of himself while working at a home studio on Instagram.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Gunna performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

In response, Young Thug’s siblings as well as Lil Gotit seem to have taken issue with Gunna.

“All Dat Internet Shit Not P,” Thug’s brother, Unfoonk, wrote on his Instagram Story, using Gunna’s signature P emoji.

Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, has also unfollowed Gunna on Instagram.

Users on Twitter have been posting about the apparent spat on the site all day.

“YSL having a civil war beef on instagram,” DJ Akademiks wrote, before adding, “Gunna came out and tried testing the water claiming YSL the label and said Free Thugga … and everybody in ysl lookin at gunna like ‘N***a u the reason he in there’ … they all unfollowed him right after even thug sister.”

One fan defended Gunna writing, “He’s not the reason Thug Is in jail,” before explaining, “They were both arrested the same time. They have text messages from Thug, car rental agreements, they found a glock with a switch in his house. None of they is Gunnas fault.”

Another fired back: “Fam u gotta stop this… The n***a told… and everyone else who stood in front of that judge & admitted YSL is a gang & involved in gang activities told as well… U like the music… it’s coo… But they told..lol”

Check out more reactions to Gunna below.

YSL having a civil war beef on instagram 🤣🤣🤣. Gunna came out and tried testing the water … claiming YSL the label and said Free Thugga … and everybody in ysl lookin at gunna like “Nigga u the reason he in there “ … they all unfollowed him right after even thug sister — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 11, 2023

YSL when they saw Gunna post.pic.twitter.com/JDYZnMe3Sv — Franklin Saint-Laurent (@MardyMarvel) January 11, 2023

Gunna said he back



Lil Gotit: pic.twitter.com/0qU17JK7WZ — BACKTOBACK NAT’L CHAMPS (@bbbullet_2) January 11, 2023

The whole YSL at Gunna like… pic.twitter.com/mmTZGOr6Tk — TheSamtaClaus Killa 🎅🏻💥🔫 (@iAm2Mental) January 11, 2023

He’s not the reason Thug Is in jail. They were both arrested the same time. They have text messages from Thug, car rental agreements, they found a glock with a switch in his house. None of they is Gunnas fault. — M A L I K ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏⁻ ⁻ 🍥 (@mr_mookie) January 11, 2023

