As one case ends, Young Thug and the RICO case against YSL is underway. We recently saw the dramatic conclusion of Tory Lanez’s shooting trial. As updates about his sentencing unfold on social media, jury selection for Young Thug’s case has taken over headlines. We’ve steadily reported on the plea deals eight of Young Thug’s associates have agreed to in recent months. Gunna was the most notable for taking a plea, admitting in court that YSL is a criminal street gang, and earning his freedom before the holidays.

Meanwhile, Thugger remains incarcerated as prosecutors have named him as the alleged leader of YSL. There have been reports stating Young Thug will not be offered a plea, and instead, investigators are targeting him specifically.

It’s reported that approximately 600 potential jurors have already been vetted, and the experience has been tiring. The questionnaire candidates filled out was shared online, as was information about the hardships they would face if called on.

As expected, many were immediately dismissed. The judge clarified that this trial could last between six to nine months, as there are 14 co-defendants.

Meanwhile, Gunna has been taking hits from the public—and a few of his peers—since his release. His attorney said the rapper wouldn’t be testifying against Thug, but that hasn’t quelled the criticism. Most recently, Tony Yayo also questioned Gunna’s first day out after the “Pushin P” rapper was filmed leaving jail and getting into a Maybach with a woman.

Despite the pushback, Gunna’s supporters have defended his choice. Also, heck out more from the courtroom in the YSL case above and Gunna returning to freedom below.

[via]