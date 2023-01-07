Reporters revealed the juror questionnaires for Young Thug’s upcoming trial in the YSL RICO case. Moreover, hundreds of potential jurors filled these out and continue to submit them. Some of the questions included in the questionnaire have surfaced online as the jury selection process continues. While this may seem minimal to those unfamiliar, it could seriously impact Thugger’s verdict in the long run.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 15: Young Thug performs during Gunna Presents New Album “DS4EVER” Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

WSB-TV (Channel 2) reported on Thursday (January 5th) that over 200 potential jurors have responded to the form. More specifically, the questionnaire contains over 250 questions. Michael Seiden of Channel 2 highlighted some of the most interesting examples, in his opinion.

Here are some examples of the questions included in the questionnaire. “Do you listen to hip-hop or rap? Have you ever head of record label “YSL-Young Stoner Life”? Have you heard of Lil Wayne or Birdman, have you posted anything about this case on social media? Do you have an opinion about a person who has head and neck tattoos?

“Do you have an opinion about a person who has dreadlocks or tattoos?” Seiden’s Twitter post displayed. It also included “Do you have an opinion about a person who ‘flashes’ guns, cash, or “gang signs”? Do you or anyone you know own any ‘Slime Life’ paraphernalia? Are you familiar with these rappers: Rayshawn Bennett, under the name ‘YFN Lucci,’ Jeffery Williams, under the name ‘Young Thug,’ Serio Kitchens, under the name ‘Gunna,’ [or] Bryan Williams, under the name ‘Birdman’?”

Meanwhile, potential jurors sat down on Thursday to watch Ural D. Glanville read the whole 95-page indictment against the 14 accused 14 YSL members. Afterwards, on Friday, 200 more possible jury members repeated the process. However, according to Seiden’s reports, both sides of the court will cut jurors from the list. Furthermore, he stated they hope to have a set jury by the end of February. Moreover, Judge Glanville said the trial could last as long as a year.

Still, what do you think of these juror questionnaires in the case of Young Thug and YSL? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest updates on this case.

