The judge on Young Thug’s case warned jurors that they’d face violations if they discussed details surrounding Wednesday’s hearing.

During jury selection on Wednesday, the judge presiding the case made a statement to the court. The judge told jurors they can’t discuss the details with each other. If they do violate that rule, they will face punishment.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 13: Young Thug attends 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

“I’ve only read a little bit of the indictment for you. You may think you know a little bit about this case but it would be a violation for you to discuss this case amongst yourselves,” he said. “While you’re sitting here, while you go to the bathroom, when you get released to go to your vehicles, in small groups, when you come home, when you’re coming in.”

“It will be a violation for you to discuss this matter until such time as I authorize you to do that,” he continued.

The judge said it won’t be difficult to identify those who violate his rules. “How?” You might ask. He said it’s because people “snitch.”

“Now, you’re probably saying, ‘He’ll never know.’ Oh, I’ll find out because people tend to snitch on one another,” he said.

Out of the 65 possible charges Young Thug faced, he was only hit with eight. Prosecutors charged Thug with conspiracy to violate the RICO act and two counts of participation in a criminal street gang. Additionally, prosecutors hit with several guns and drugs charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, and possession of a machine gun.

The original indictment listed the RICO and street gang charges. However, the charges for guns and drugs charges derive from the May raid on his Buckhead mansion. However, the prosecutors only filed the charges in August.

CT 58: Possesion of Marijuana w/intent to distribute

Ct. 59: Poss of Codeine w/intent to distribute

Ct. 60: Poss of Cocaine

Ct. 61: Poss of Firearm

Ct. 62: Poss of Machine Gun pic.twitter.com/vtqZ3mCNLD — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023

We’ll continue to keep you posted on any more developments in Young Thug’s trial.