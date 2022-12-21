The D.A. overlooking the YSL RICO case is handing out deals like a Christmas giveaway. In the last week, we’ve seen numerous individuals take deals including from Gunna and YSL co-founder, Walter Murphy. Most recently, rapper Unfoonk copped a deal.

According to documents obtained by WSBTV, Quantavious Grier, better known as Thug’s brother Unfoonk, accepted a deal in the YSL case. Grier pleaded guilty to one count of theft by receiving stolen property and one count of violating the RICO act.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 12: Young Thug and Unfoonk perform at Lil Baby & Friends in Concert at State Farm Arena on December 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As a result of the deal, Grier took a 12-year sentence with two years commuted. The judge also sentenced Grier to 10 years of probation . However, there are also a number of conditions he must follow. The most significant is that Grier can’t contact his brother until the trial is over. Additionally, he’ll have to service 750 hours of community service and abide by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Similar to Gunna, Grier will have to take the stand if called to testify in he YSL case, though he can invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

The news of Unfoonk’s deal caused an uproar on social media as many began accusing the rapper of cooperating with authorities. However, he quickly fired back at these allegations on his Instagram Story, denying that he’s a “snitch.”

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother SMH,” he wrote. “Show me in my paperwork I told on anybody LOL. I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”

In addition to Unfoonk, rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty copped deals recently.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steele, recently sat down with 11Alive. He explained the prosecutors are handing out deals in order to single out Thug and secure a conviction.

“He’s like the easy target,” Steel explained. “So, somebody gets arrested and gets in trouble and they want to deal. Law enforcement officers are all too eager to say, ‘Well, tell us about Mr. Williams. Is he involved in this? What do you know about him?’ That’s the problem with this case. It’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say, ‘Yeah, he was there or I saw him around or he gave the order or I heard from someone else. He gave the order.’ That’s what this case is about. Oh, you’re not going to hear any confession of Jeffrey Williams.”

[Via]