SlimeLife Shawty Blames Young Thug’s Lawyer For His YSL Plea Deal

There is still a lot of fallout to consider with the YSL RICO case, whether that has to do with Young Thug and his controversies or the wider roster of codefendants. SlimeLife Shawty recently raised eyebrows by reflecting on his plea deal and witness testimony for the state during a recent appearance on the Big Facts podcast, caught by No Jumper on Instagram.

Specifically, he said that the only reason he took a plea deal is because Thugger's lawyer Brian Steel told him it was a good deal to take. The controversy that the plea deal caused – plus his witness testimony – have him feeling a bit different these days, though.

"It got to be a reason why all of them took that deal together, you feel me?" Shawty remarked. "They got to have a plan together... Why did they think this was the right thing to do? My big brother Unfoonk was in there with them. Why didn't he tell them? Because it wasn't like we just took it just to take it. [...] This Thug's big brother. The lawyer said it's a good deal, you feel me? Deals came to us, we said no. We see Gunna get out of jail, DK's lawyer on the phone with his baby mama. 'Tell him to take this deal. If he don't take the deal, I'm off his case.'"

YSL RICO Case

Then, SlimeLife Shawty explained that they approved of DK's denial of the deal, until Thug's lawyer Brian Steel hopped on the phone and said it was a great deal that was finished. "That must be why Gunna took his deal," he explained. "Bro must've gave him the okay, too. So we just going off of putting two and two together and hearing Brian Steel say this. Brian Steel is the man... So DK hop on it, he go on. Unfoonk's folks say the same exact thing. Bruh is not proud of the deal that I got, but he cool with it. Me, this was part of our plan. I'm thinking these n***as know what's right and these n***as know what's wrong, they done been through this type of s**t before. And I ran with it being a follower, to be honest. That's it."