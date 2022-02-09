Young Slime Life
- CrimeAlleged YSL Co-Founder Denied Bond, Prosecutors Trying To Get Him To Cooperate: ReportWalter Murphy's attorney insists that despite his client's past, Murphy is a changed man who doesn't "want to talk about [Young Thug]."By Erika Marie
- CrimeCharlamagne Questions If 300 Entertainment Will Stick By Young Thug & Gunna"A lot of people make money marketing that lifestyle, so let's see what happens now that things are real and not just records," he said.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Thug & Gunna Reportedly Arrested, Named In 56 Count Indictment: Murder, Gang ActivityProsecutors reportedly stated that two YSL associates "worked to get permission" from Thug "to make a 2nd attempt to murder [YFN Lucci]."By Erika Marie
- CrimeRapper Big Bhris Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Officer 6 Times: ReportReports state that the incident occurred when officers attempted to arrest Bhris on an outstanding warrant.By Erika Marie