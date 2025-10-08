Last October, Young Thug was finally released from prison after over two years behind bars. The rapper and 27 others had been arrested back in 2022 on RICO charges, and following months of trial, he accepted a plea deal. He'll now serve 15 years of probation, and must follow various guidelines like avoiding alleged gang members and staying out of metro Atlanta.

Nowadays, Young Thug is making the most of his freedom, dropping new music and returning to the stage. Late last month, he even hosted a free concert in front of the Fulton County Courthouse. “This place shaped me — changed my life… Shout-out to the whole police academy for letting me perform here,” he said during the show. “This is not the place to be on the bad side, life is much more than this. That’s why I wanted to do it here. This isn’t a flex… This place changed my life forever.”

“We got rid of our problems and I hope you find a way to get rid of yours. Life is precious, so I just want everybody to be better. Even if it’s worth something, it’s not worth losing people. It’s not worth living that type of life," he also added. “Stop the violence in this city, man.”

Young Thug Fulton County Courthouse

Yesterday, Young Thug took to X with a message to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat about the performance. "Shout out to @FaniforDA & #PATLABAT for allowing me to perform outside of the court house," he wrote.

The tweet has earned mixed reactions from Young Thug's fans, as they're unsure whether or not the show was on his own volition or just part of his probation conditions. After all, Willis has been called out on multiple occasions for her treatment of the artist throughout the YSL RICO case, including by his own father.