Young Thug To Perform In Atlanta Today Following Release Of "UY Scuti"

One of the terms of Young Thug's probation was that he was barred from the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his 15-year sentence. However, in January, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker changed those terms and allowed him to travel into the area for business, so long as his probation officer approves.

This appears to be one of those times. On Sunday (September 28), Thug officially announced his first show since the release of UY Scuti this past Friday. At 4 p.m., he will hit the stage in his hometown for the first time since coming out of jail.

In an accompanying tweet, Young Thug provided a location for the performance. That location happened to be the Fulton County Courthouse, the site of the YSL trial, which Thug was infamously at the center of.

So far, the new album has drawn some mixed reactions from fans. This new release is easily the most divisive a Young Thug album has ever been. It is far cry from the near-unanimous acclaim that his fans have provided previous projects. He addressed some of those comments in tweets published on Saturday evening, where it seems that the pressure of the new drop and the recent drama in his orbit has all gotten to him.