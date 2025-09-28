Young Thug To Perform In Atlanta Today Following Release Of "UY Scuti"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Young Thug performs during Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour at Intuit Dome on July 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Following the release of "UY Scuti," Young Thug announced that he will be performing in front of the Fulton County Courthouse this afternoon.

One of the terms of Young Thug's probation was that he was barred from the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his 15-year sentence. However, in January, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker changed those terms and allowed him to travel into the area for business, so long as his probation officer approves.

This appears to be one of those times. On Sunday (September 28), Thug officially announced his first show since the release of UY Scuti this past Friday. At 4 p.m., he will hit the stage in his hometown for the first time since coming out of jail.

In an accompanying tweet, Young Thug provided a location for the performance. That location happened to be the Fulton County Courthouse, the site of the YSL trial, which Thug was infamously at the center of.

Young Thug UY Scuti

So far, the new album has drawn some mixed reactions from fans. This new release is easily the most divisive a Young Thug album has ever been. It is far cry from the near-unanimous acclaim that his fans have provided previous projects. He addressed some of those comments in tweets published on Saturday evening, where it seems that the pressure of the new drop and the recent drama in his orbit has all gotten to him.

It will be interesting to see if today's performance comes with any special guests, as the back half of UY Scuti (plus the rest of Thug's catalog) has no shortage of features. Thug has also not announced a tour, possibly because of logistical issues stemming from his probation. However, he may be gearing up for something considering his festival run and this newest concert. Per Thug's original tweet, the show will be streaming concurrently on YouTube and Twitch.

