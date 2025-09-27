Young Thug & Travis Scott Get Glitzy On New "UY SCUTI" Track "Pipe Down"

Young Thug enlisted a lot of collaborators and producers for his highly anticipated post-prison album, UY SCUTI, and Travis Scott's inclusion shocked no one. The duo have a lot of iconic bangers together, so their reunion on "Pipe Down" was an exciting moment for many fans out there.
As expected as it was, this new track goes in a more stark, minimal, and straight-forward direction when compared to the woozy flash of their previous work together. Eerie chimes lead the melody over a trap-style beat, with strings and brass eventually elevating it in dramatic fashion. Both MCs employ simple staccato flows to cover typical subject matter, but they also mold into more loose and steady performances.
Young Thug and Travis Scott's current relationship recently fell under scrutiny thanks to a leaked jail call in which Thugger spoke on La Flame's Astroworld Festival disaster. But it seems like that drama didn't stop their collaborative grind, which started back up shortly after Thug came back home after his YSL RICO trial.
All in all, "Pipe Down" is a reminder that things are still cool between them, and a textbook – albeit standard – example of their collaborative chemistry. This joins other significant collaborations on UY SCUTI with YFN Lucci, Cardi B, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and many more.
We will see how fans rank this new track amid classics like "Maria I'm Drunk" and "pick up the phone." The rest of the album is relatively adventurous, so this song helps to balance the flow.
Young Thug & Travis Scott – "Pipe Down"
Quotable Lyrics
Hermès knee pads, when she get on her knees,
Yеllow and black Lamb' truck, fly like a bee,
I go church shoes on a b***h, I'm trying to kneel,
I don't trust you 'causе my heart on my sleeve