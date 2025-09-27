Young Thug & Travis Scott Get Glitzy On New "UY SCUTI" Track "Pipe Down"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 195 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Travis Scott Pipe Down Stream Young Thug Travis Scott Pipe Down Stream
Young Thug and Travis Scott have a lot of iconic collabs together, so this "UY SCUTI" link-up came as no surprise.

Young Thug enlisted a lot of collaborators and producers for his highly anticipated post-prison album, UY SCUTI, and Travis Scott's inclusion shocked no one. The duo have a lot of iconic bangers together, so their reunion on "Pipe Down" was an exciting moment for many fans out there.

As expected as it was, this new track goes in a more stark, minimal, and straight-forward direction when compared to the woozy flash of their previous work together. Eerie chimes lead the melody over a trap-style beat, with strings and brass eventually elevating it in dramatic fashion. Both MCs employ simple staccato flows to cover typical subject matter, but they also mold into more loose and steady performances.

Young Thug and Travis Scott's current relationship recently fell under scrutiny thanks to a leaked jail call in which Thugger spoke on La Flame's Astroworld Festival disaster. But it seems like that drama didn't stop their collaborative grind, which started back up shortly after Thug came back home after his YSL RICO trial.

All in all, "Pipe Down" is a reminder that things are still cool between them, and a textbook – albeit standard – example of their collaborative chemistry. This joins other significant collaborations on UY SCUTI with YFN Lucci, Cardi B, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and many more.

We will see how fans rank this new track amid classics like "Maria I'm Drunk" and "pick up the phone." The rest of the album is relatively adventurous, so this song helps to balance the flow.

Read More: Young Thug Speaks On Gay Rumors And Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert's Style

Young Thug & Travis Scott – "Pipe Down"

Quotable Lyrics
Hermès knee pads, when she get on her knees,
Yеllow and black Lamb' truck, fly like a bee,
I go church shoes on a b***h, I'm trying to kneel,
I don't trust you 'causе my heart on my sleeve

Read More: Young Thug Explains His Controversial "Ninja" Song To Adin Ross

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Firing Team Rod Wave UY SCUTI Verse Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse 3.3K
G1uEM6paAAULHJG Mixtapes Young Thug Speaks His Truth As Promised In New Album,"Uy Scuti" 3.1K
Young Thug White Face Versions UY SCUTI Guests Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Shares "Whiteface" Versions Of His "UY SCUTI" Guests 1.7K
Young Thug Samples Prosecutor New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Samples YSL RICO State Prosecutor To Open New Album "UY SCUTI" 422
Comments 0