Young Thug & Travis Scott Get Glitzy On New "UY SCUTI" Track "Pipe Down"

Young Thug and Travis Scott have a lot of iconic collabs together, so this "UY SCUTI" link-up came as no surprise.

All in all, "Pipe Down" is a reminder that things are still cool between them, and a textbook – albeit standard – example of their collaborative chemistry. This joins other significant collaborations on UY SCUTI with YFN Lucci, Cardi B , Lil Baby , 21 Savage , and many more.

As expected as it was, this new track goes in a more stark, minimal, and straight-forward direction when compared to the woozy flash of their previous work together. Eerie chimes lead the melody over a trap-style beat, with strings and brass eventually elevating it in dramatic fashion. Both MCs employ simple staccato flows to cover typical subject matter, but they also mold into more loose and steady performances.

Young Thug enlisted a lot of collaborators and producers for his highly anticipated post-prison album, UY SCUTI, and Travis Scott 's inclusion shocked no one. The duo have a lot of iconic bangers together, so their reunion on "Pipe Down" was an exciting moment for many fans out there.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.