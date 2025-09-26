Young Thug Samples YSL RICO State Prosecutor To Open New Album "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug Samples Prosecutor New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Young Thug attends Gunna Presents New Album "DS4EVER" Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
The state prosecutor called Young Thug "dangerous" and "King Slime" during the YSL RICO trial, a key topic on the new album "UY SCUTI."

Young Thug has finally released his new album UY SCUTI, his first full-length drop since his release from prison over the YSL RICO trial. That case is unsurprisingly a big topic on this new LP, and that is clear from the very first moments of its opening track, "Ninja."

Of course, the other viral aspect of this song is the refrain that appears later on, which we will only allude to by pointing out the title. Regardless, the opening of this record already caused conversation immediately thanks to Thugger sampling a state prosecutor from the RICO case. The prosecutor painted him as dangerous and as the leader of a gang, urging the judge to not grant him bond.

"He's the one directing traffic, he is the one that we're all afraid of," the prosecutor claimed in Young Thug's trial. "He's the one that's King Slime, he's pulling the shots, he is the most dangerous of the twenty-eight, judge. And I implore you not to grant him a bond. He is dangerous."

This is a narrative that Thug sought to combat on UY SCUTI. On other tracks, he speaks on the music taking him as far as it has, nothing else, and reflects on folks who snitched in the case and his jail call leak scandal.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Young Thug's previous apologetic single, "Miss My Dogs," also appears on this tracklist. It ends UY SCUTI with heartfelt messages to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist and to various artistic peers like Drake, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more.

But not all of this new album is reflective or referential when it comes to snitching allegations, jail call leaks, and the YSL RICO trial as a whole. Other moments are just plain fun about flying a girl out and flaunting one's success, so there's a bit of balance.

Now that we have the full context to evaluate Young Thug's ridiculous cover art for UY SCUTI, we will see how critical reception evolves after this initial clowning. Considering how divisive Thugger has been as of late, we doubt this musically critical discussion will be any different.

