The state of Georgia has filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the recent ruling that allowed Young Thug to reclaim his seized property as part of the YSL RICO case. The property included $150,000 in cash, several valuable cars, and numerous pieces of jewelry. According to documents obtained by ThuggerDaily, the state will be taking the case to the Court of Appeals.

Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker originally ruled in favor of Thug on the matter, last month. She argued that prosecutors missed key deadlines to litigate the case without good reason. “I think that the court has no option under the case law and under the statute but to grant this dismissal, so the dismissal is granted,” the judge said at the time, as caught by Billboard.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis previously criticized the judge’s decision in a statement provided to Fox 5. “We are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” DiSantis said. “We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history.”

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

The update comes as Young Thug is gearing up for his first full-length release since getting out of jail. He intends to drop UY Scuti as his fourth studio album on Friday, September 26. While he is yet to confirm an official tracklist, the project is expected to feature appearances from several stars. They include Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist.