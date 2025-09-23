Young Thug Faces New Appeal From The State Of Georgia To Reverse Ruling

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug signs autographs during a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The legal drama comes as Young Thug is gearing up to release his next studio album, "UY Scuti," later this week.

The state of Georgia has filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the recent ruling that allowed Young Thug to reclaim his seized property as part of the YSL RICO case. The property included $150,000 in cash, several valuable cars, and numerous pieces of jewelry. According to documents obtained by ThuggerDaily, the state will be taking the case to the Court of Appeals.

Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker originally ruled in favor of Thug on the matter, last month. She argued that prosecutors missed key deadlines to litigate the case without good reason. “I think that the court has no option under the case law and under the statute but to grant this dismissal, so the dismissal is granted,” the judge said at the time, as caught by Billboard.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis previously criticized the judge’s decision in a statement provided to Fox 5. “We are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” DiSantis said. “We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history.”

Read More: Young Thug Reunites With Trippie Redd In The Studio And Teases New Snippet

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

The update comes as Young Thug is gearing up for his first full-length release since getting out of jail. He intends to drop UY Scuti as his fourth studio album on Friday, September 26. While he is yet to confirm an official tracklist, the project is expected to feature appearances from several stars. They include Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist.

Whether those collaborations end up making the cut remains unclear, as he's been coming under tons of fire on social media recently for dissing a number of his associates in jail calls that have surfaced online. He disses Future, Drake, Travis Scott, and more artists in the calls. He also admits to being unfaithful to Mariah the Scientist.

Read More: Young Thug Teases YFN Lucci Collab After Dissing Him In Promotion Of "UY SCUTI"

