- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Begs Judge To Not "Ruin His Life" Ahead Of New Trial Ruling"I could be your son... your brother," Lanez reportedly told Judge Herriford as he left the courtroom.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureT.I. & Tiny's Lawsuit Over OMG Dolls Declared MistrialT.I. and Tiny's lawsuit against the toy company, MGA Entertainment, has been ruled a mistrial.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKodak Black Granted "Non-Reporting Probation" & Will Be Able To TourKodak Black will be able to go on tour after his probation was made less restrictive.By Cole Blake
- TechIce Cube Loses Lawsuit Against Robinhood Over Using His LikenessIce Cube has lost his lawsuit against Robinhood for using his likeness to promote its app.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBanksy Could Be Forced To Reveal Their IdentityBanksy is currently in a legal battle that threatens to expose their true identity.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's $1M Legal Battle Won't Back Down Despite His Inability To WalkKevin Hart's legal drama won't let up.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAzealia Banks Sides With Alabama: "Abortion Is A Luxury Provided By Modern Science"Azealia Banks voiced her controversial remarks in response to Munroe Bergdorf's personal stance on the abortion topic.By Devin Ch
- MusicA 6th Defendant Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine In Pleading Guilty Over Narco & Weapons ChargesYet another domino falls into place one day after the Feds ID'd the Barclays Center shooter.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Nax X's "Old Town Road" Ruled "Not Country Enough" For Billboard's ChartsDoes "Old Town Road" deserve to get the boot from Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart?By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Prepares For 3rd Wave Of Copyright War Against New Zealand PoliticianEminem refuses to idly watch the Pirates make away with his fortune.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage's Money Cannot Be Frozen By ICE: Report21 Savage's treasury is safe and sound.By Devin Ch
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Receives Prison Sentence Of 27 Months In Airport Gun CaseHe got the minimum length of time stipulated by his plea deal.By Zaynab
- MusicKareem Hunt Shows Initiative, Enters Counselling and Therapy ProgramsKareem Hunt takes initiative before his NFL "sentencing."By Devin Ch
- MusicSkrillex Fan Awarded $4.5 Million For Suffering From Post-Concert StrokeHe might appeal the ruling.By Zaynab