Young Thug made an appearance at Metro Boomin's civil rape trial in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The trial began with opening statements on Tuesday, during which the court heard the allegations brought by Vanessa LeMaistre. She claims Metro allegedly took advantage of her after she consumed Xanax and alcohol at his studio in 2016. The iconic producer denies the allegations, saying their encounter was consensual.

As for Young Thug, he attended Wednesday's hearing to show his support for the producer. "I'm just here to support him," Thug told Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon. "He's a longtime friend."

The trial saw a dramatic opening on Tuesday after LeMaistre’s attorneys demanded a mistrial over Metro’s lawyers allegedly referencing a prior sexual history between LeMaistre and Metro. LeMaistre has denied that this was the case. “If plaintiff’s counsel was provided fair warning and a [hearing] was held, the claim that plaintiff engaged in consensual sex with the defendant prior to the sexual assault would have been precluded,” they argued, according to Billboard. “And, even if the court made the determination that the claim of consensual sex pre-dating the sexual assault was far more probative than prejudicial, plaintiff would have known such information was going to be permitted and would certainly have addressed it in plaintiff’s opening statement.”

Young Thug's support for Metro Boomin comes as he prepares to release his highly anticipated album, UY Scuti, on Friday, September 26. It will mark his first album since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case, last year. He has also teased having a collaboration with YFN Lucci in store.

The new music comes as Young Thug is dealing with legal drama of his own. The state of Georgia recently filed an appeal to reverse the ruling that allowed him to reclaim his property that was seized during the YSL RICO case. The property included $150,000 in cash, several valuable cars, and numerous pieces of jewelry, according to Billboard.